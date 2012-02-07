Shares in GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd fell as much as 3 percent on Tuesday, a day after the company reported a lower-than-expected rise of 10.7 percent in December-quarter net profit. The consumer products maker's operating margins fell 127 basis points to 10.2 percent on higher spending on advertising and other expenditure, Angel Broking said in a note. At 10:33 a.m., the shares were down 2.08 percent at 2,579.80 rupees. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)