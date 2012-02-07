BRIEF-Sai Baba Investment & Commercial Enterprises approves stock split in the ratio of 1:10
Shares in GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd fell as much as 3 percent on Tuesday, a day after the company reported a lower-than-expected rise of 10.7 percent in December-quarter net profit. The consumer products maker's operating margins fell 127 basis points to 10.2 percent on higher spending on advertising and other expenditure, Angel Broking said in a note. At 10:33 a.m., the shares were down 2.08 percent at 2,579.80 rupees. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
Jun 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.24 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.29 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 6 MONTHS 6.21/6.24 6.23 9 MONTHS 6.21/6.25 6.23 1 YEAR 6.25/6.27 6.26 2 YEARS 6.14/6.16 6.15 3 YEARS 6.16/6.19 6.18 4 YEARS 6.22/6.