* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares gain 1.6 percent to 335.90 rupees, a day after the company's quarterly consolidated net profit surged 32.7 percent to 1.5 billion rupees ($28.18 million). * Macquarie says results beat analyst estimates, thanks to forex gains of 350 million rupees. * Brokerage says valuations look "attractive," retains sum-of-the-parts target price of 455 rupees and "outperform" rating. ($1 = 53.2250 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)