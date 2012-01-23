Shares in India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose more than 10 percent on news Singapore's Temasek will invest 6.85 billion rupees ($136.12 million) in the company, dealers said. The company on Saturday said it posted a 40 percent rise in consolidated net profit in October-December. "...Strong 3QF12 results, recent underperformance and lower foreign currency debt should mean that the stock may track earnings progression from here," Morgan Stanley said in a note. At 12:27 p.m, the stock was up 5.5 percent at 425.40 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)