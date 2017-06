Shares in Godrej Properties Ltd were higher in opening trades after the company, post market hours on Thursday, said that it had sold 49 percent equity stake in a unit developing a project in Gurgaon to private equity firm Sun-Apollo India Real Estate Fund LLC.. At 9.24 a.m., shares were at 634 rupees, up 2.15 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)