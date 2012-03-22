Shares of gold lenders NBFCs Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance fell over 10 percent each after the Reserve Bank of India said non-banking financial companies (NBFC) that lend against gold collateral would need to maintain a loan-to-value ratio not exceeding 60 percent.

"Lower LTVs would also put NBFCs at a disadvantage to banks/money lenders," said brokerage Religare in a report.

Kotak said in another report that the cap on loan-to-value ratio would impact growth and margins. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)