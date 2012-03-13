March 13 Technical analysts were abuzz as India's 50-share Nifty index appeared to be entering the so-called "Golden Cross", which if sustained, could mark a clearly bullish technical trend.

Charts show the Nifty's 50-day moving average just about rising above the 200-day moving average -- the typical definition of a Golden Cross -- for the first time since mid-2009.

That instance was followed by a nearly two-year surge in the Nifty index that led to it well above 6,000 points.

