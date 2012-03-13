BRIEF-Shreyas Shipping and Logistics signs JV agreement with Suzue Corp
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage:
March 13 Technical analysts were abuzz as India's 50-share Nifty index appeared to be entering the so-called "Golden Cross", which if sustained, could mark a clearly bullish technical trend.
Charts show the Nifty's 50-day moving average just about rising above the 200-day moving average -- the typical definition of a Golden Cross -- for the first time since mid-2009.
That instance was followed by a nearly two-year surge in the Nifty index that led to it well above 6,000 points.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
MUMBAI, June 12 India's core consumer price inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, eased to around 4.2 percent in May from around 4.4-4.5 percent in April, according to estimates from three analysts.