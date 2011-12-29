(Repeats to additional subscribers) Shares in viscose staple fibre (VSF) maker Grasim Industries rose as much as 3.6 percent after the its parent Aditya Birla Group announced an investment of $500 million over the next five years in Turkey. The investment would be to set up a VSF plant in Turkey's Adana organised industrial zone. VSF, an artificial and bio-degradable fibre, is used in manufacturing of apparels and textiles. At 3.17 p.m. shares were at 2,513 rupees, up 2.16 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)