Standard Chartered has upgraded Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) to outperform rating from inline, and raised target price to 100 rupees from 84 rupees on attractive valuations. Despite weak gas supply outlook impacting transmission volumes, it sees improving LNG visibility cushioning long-term outlook. and value residing in GSPL's city gas venture. StanChart sees value residing in the company's city gas distribution venture. At 10.50 a.m, the stock was at 86.05 rupees, up 0.82 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)