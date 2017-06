Shares in India's GVK Power and Infrastructure rose as much as 5 percent on Tuesday after the Mint newspaper reported the company is in talks with BG Group to sell a part of its stake in seven oil and gas blocks off India's west coast. BHP Billiton Ltd, the company's partner in these blocks, may also increase its holding, it said. A company spokesman declined to comment on the report. At 10:05 a.m, the stock was up 4.7 percent at 16.70 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)