Shares in dairy products producer Hatsun Agro Product Ltd rose as much as 12 percent after the company said its board will meet on Feb. 13 to consider bonus share issue and special interim dividend to mark the company's Silver Jubilee year. At 11.12 a.m, the stock was up 11.96 percent at 139.95 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)