BRIEF-MPS Infotecnics says Rahul Meena resigns as CEO
* Says Rahul Meena resigns as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Shares in electrical goods maker Havells India rose as much as 4.8 percent after CLSA initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and a target of 700 rupees, dealers said.
CLSA in a report said that Havells will see its earnings grow at a compounded rate of 27 percent over FY12-14, led primarily by strong growth in India.
At 10:33 a.m., shares of Havells India were up 3.93 percent at 603.60 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
