* Shares in Hindustan Construction Co Ltd drops 6.5
percent after posting a higher-than-expected net loss of 541.7
million rupees.
* The company's chairman, Ajit Gulabchand, says it has been
forced to "borrow excessively" as a result of the slowdown in
order flows and the non-payment of claims.
* HCC has pending claims of 20 billion rupees on various
government projects, he adds.
* Traders say the company's corporate debt restructuring
approved on March 29 is also an overhang on its share price.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Aditi Shah; Editing by Rafael
Nam)