* Shares in Hindustan Construction Co Ltd drops 6.5 percent after posting a higher-than-expected net loss of 541.7 million rupees. * The company's chairman, Ajit Gulabchand, says it has been forced to "borrow excessively" as a result of the slowdown in order flows and the non-payment of claims. * HCC has pending claims of 20 billion rupees on various government projects, he adds. * Traders say the company's corporate debt restructuring approved on March 29 is also an overhang on its share price. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Aditi Shah; Editing by Rafael Nam)