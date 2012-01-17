(Refiles to fix garble) Shares in HCL Technologies rose as much as 4.5 percent on a 43 percent on-year rise in Oct-Dec net profit of the company led by higher-than-expected margins, dealers said. . "Margin performance was impressive for the quarter, gross margins increased 150 bps despite partial salary hikes during the quarter, while EBIT margins were up 140 bps (vs. our expectation of 100 bps) to 15.3 percent (after deducting ESOP charges)," JP Morgan said in a note. The investment banker has an overweight rating on the stock on reasonable valuations, and margin improvement. At 10.53 a.m, the stock was up 3.99 percent at 422.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)