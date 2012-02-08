Shares in Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) rose on build-up of fresh long positions in February futures, derivative dealers said. At 12.07 p.m., open interest positions on the February futures contract <HDILG2:NS> were up by 17.38 million shares, or 13.22 percent. The near month futures contract price was up 7.27 percent at 90 rupees, while the share price was up 7.16 percent at 89.85 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)