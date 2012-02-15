Shares in Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd were trading higher on Wednesday after a fund managed by Goldman Sachs bought 2.2 million share in a block deal on Tuesday. The fund bought the shares at 97.80 rupees a share, the exchange data showed. At 11.14 a.m, the stock was up 4.6 percent at 108.90 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)