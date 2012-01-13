CLSA has downgraded Hero Motocorp to 'sell' from 'under-perform' and has cut its target price to 1,650 rupee from 1,970 rupees. It has also cut Bajaj Auto's target price to 1,430 rupees from 1,625 rupees, while maintaining an 'under-perform' rating. Shrinking earnings visibility, slowing growth and rising competition makes a case for two-wheeler stocks' multiples to contract, CLSA said in a note. "We cut our motorcycle industry growth forecast for FY13 from 14 percent to 8 percent. After three years of above trend growth, two-wheeler growth is moderating," it said. Notes, the slowdown is worrisome as the it comes at the time of rising competition from HMSI and expect competition to rise more in FY14 than in FY13. CLSA recommends investors to avoid two-wheeler space. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)