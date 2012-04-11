Shares in Hexaware Technologies, a mid-sized information technology company, were trading higher on expectations that it will beat its March-quarter revenue guidance, betting on improved revenue visibility from large deals secured over the past year.

"There is a strong revenue visibility for Hexaware Technologies from deals worth $625 million secured over the last six quarters," Karvy Stock Broking said in a note.

Hexaware has set a guidance for a minimum revenue growth of 20 percent on-year in 2012 in dollar terms and 4 percent on-quarter growth for March quarter.

Nomura has Hexaware as its top pick among the tier-2 IT companies which will lead in terms of revenue growth.

At 2:20 p.m., shares in Hexaware, due for earnings on April 27, were trading up 2.9 percent at 120.45 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)