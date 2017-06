Shares in software services provider Hexaware Technologies Ltd rose as much as 7.3 percent after news channel ET Now reported, quoting sources, that Tokyo-headquartered NEC Corp is in talks to buy out the company, dealers said. At 1:42 p.m. the stock was up 4.76 percent at 112.40 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)