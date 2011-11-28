Shares of Hindalco gained on the back of strength in copper prices on the London Metal Exchange, dealers said. London copper climbed 3 percent early on Monday in its biggest single-day jump in a month, backed by a softer dollar and hopes Italy may secure financial aid as Europe takes steps this week to ease funding strains on the euro zone's troubled economies.. At 11:15 a.m., shares of Hindalco were up 5.51 percent, at 119.80 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)