Shares of Hindalco Industries fell as much as 7.52 percent on Thursday after its U.S. unit Novelis cut its fiscal-year 2012 earnings estimate for the second time. Novelis cited lower shipments and said it was on back of soft demand in Europe and weakness in its electronics business in Asia. Novelis' lower FY12 EBITDA guidance primarily reflects lower volumes in the current quarter and an uncertain macroeconomic environment in Europe, Morgan Stanley said in a note. At 11.59 a.m., Hindalco shares were down 5.22 percent at 152.45 rupees, ahead of its third quarter results. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)