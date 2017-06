Shares of Hindustan Copper flared as much as 13.42 percent after London Metal Exchange copper rose on Friday, snapping two days of declines, on signs of improvement in U.S. economy. At 10.42 a.m., the three-month copper on the LME was trading 1.24 percent higher at $7,518 a tonne. At 10.42 a.m., Hindustan Copper shares, which have lost more than half their value this year, were trading 13.15 percent up at 182.80 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)