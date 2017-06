Shares of state-run oil marketing companies were up after media reported that the companies would raise petrol and diesel prices soon, several dealers said. The move will help cover the surge in Brent crude prices which are hovering around $125 per barrel, said dealers. At 3:15 p.m, Bharat Petroleum Corp was up 2 percent at 668.20 rupees and Hindustan Petroleum Corp 3.5 percent at 297.70 rupees. Indian Oil Corp was off lows at 274.45 rupees, down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)