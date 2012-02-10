Shares of state-run Indian oil marketing companies rallied on Friday, a day after an official at Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) said the finance ministry would reimburse the companies with a cash subsidy of 150 billion rupees for October-December. HPCL's share of the subsidy will be 33 billion rupees as compensation for selling oil products at state-set cheaper prices. HPCL on Thursday also posted a higher-than-expected net profit of 27.3 billion rupees in the December quarter.. 11:44 a.m, Bharat Petroleum Corp was up 2.92 percent at 617 rupees, HPCL was 4.52 percent higher at 300.65 rupees and Indian Oil Corp was up 2.58 percent at 278.70 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)