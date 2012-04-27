* Shares in ICICI Bank gain 1.5 percent on market expectations for better-than-expected earnings later on Friday. * Morgan Stanley is on the optimistic camp: "We expect to see reasonable earnings progression for that period - up 22 percent YoY," it says, predicting shares should gain relative to index over the next 15 days. * ICICI Bank expected to post a 20 percent increase in net profit to 17 billion rupees in the quarter-ended March, led by higher loan growth, as per a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)