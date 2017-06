Shares in software maker for the power and oil sectors ICSA (India) Ltd hit the upper circuit for the second day running after its board approved a corporate debt restructuring programme with bankers.. Separately, ARSS Infrastructure Projects shares rose by their maximum limit for a third consecutive session since Thursday, when its board also approved a loan recast plan. Since these companies have pursued restructuring programme their stocks have reacted positively, said a senior adviser with a Mumbai-based brokerage. At 2.51 p.m, shares of ARSS and ICSA, both stocks down more than 85 percent this year, were locked in their 5 percent upper circuits at 121.05 rupees and 20.50 rupees respectively. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)