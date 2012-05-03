Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union
Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.
Reuters Market Eye - Indian banks are within a "comfortable" range to meet Basel III requirements and will have ample time to comply with the RBI's core capital ratio requirements, Goldman Sachs says.
Goldman says private banks are already "well above" the capital requirements, while public lenders are "close to or have crossed the core 8 percent Tier 1 hurdle."
However, pension liabilities would need to be adjusted to meet the RBI's directive to adjust the shortfalls in defined pension benefits against common equity by January 2013, Goldman says.
That would have an impact on net worth of about 2 to 5 percent for Indian lenders, Goldman estimates.
Banks most impacted would be Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS), Bank of India (BOI.NS) and Union Bank (UNBK.NS), which would see their net worth impacted by 4.4-4.6 percent, Goldman says.
MUMBAI State Bank of India said on Friday it may not need to tap equity markets for at least another year as its capital ratios will strengthen in the wake of this week's $2.3 billion share sale.