A man counts money after withdrawing it from an ATM in Jammu October 14, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Indian banks are within a "comfortable" range to meet Basel III requirements and will have ample time to comply with the RBI's core capital ratio requirements, Goldman Sachs says.

Goldman says private banks are already "well above" the capital requirements, while public lenders are "close to or have crossed the core 8 percent Tier 1 hurdle."

However, pension liabilities would need to be adjusted to meet the RBI's directive to adjust the shortfalls in defined pension benefits against common equity by January 2013, Goldman says.

That would have an impact on net worth of about 2 to 5 percent for Indian lenders, Goldman estimates.

Banks most impacted would be Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS), Bank of India (BOI.NS) and Union Bank (UNBK.NS), which would see their net worth impacted by 4.4-4.6 percent, Goldman says.