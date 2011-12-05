BRIEF-Golden Capital Services appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
India's benchmark index can fall till 14,500 over the next six months led by disappointment in GDP and earnings growth, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "December has historically been a positive month for the Indian markets.... We could see a year-end rally this year too given a likely pause in RBI rate hikes. However, we would advise investors to sell the year-end rally," said BofA in a note. The research house is overweight on pharma, auto and banking stocks with Sun Pharma , Lupin, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank , and ICICI Bank top buys. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.