India's benchmark index can fall till 14,500 over the next six months led by disappointment in GDP and earnings growth, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "December has historically been a positive month for the Indian markets.... We could see a year-end rally this year too given a likely pause in RBI rate hikes. However, we would advise investors to sell the year-end rally," said BofA in a note. The research house is overweight on pharma, auto and banking stocks with Sun Pharma , Lupin, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank , and ICICI Bank top buys. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)