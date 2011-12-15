Indian markets are expected to bottom by February 2012, unless European situation worsens, says Deutsche Bank. While India's benchmark index's one-year forward valuation has compressed to 12.5 times versus 17 times at the start of 2011, the bank adds that negative newsflow is set to continue into the early part of the new year. The research house says that there has been a growing loss of confidence among investors. "This sense of uncertainty has moved India from an era of rising expectations to a period of diminished expectations, with falling investment momentum being the biggest worry for India's longer term growth story," said Deutsche Bank in a note on Wednesday. The bank maintains its overweight rating on consumer discretionary and staples, and underweight rating on utilities and metals. At 11:10 a.m, India's benchmark index was down 1.72 percent at 15,609 and the 50-share Nifty was down 1.73 percent at 4681 levels. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)