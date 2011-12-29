Shares in seven companies include PG Electroplast, Brooks Laboratories, RDB Rasayans, Taksheel Solutions, Tijaria Polypipes, Onelife Capital Advisors and Bharatiya Global Infomedia were trading sharply lower after India's market regulator (SEBI) has banned these companies, which recently raised funds in initial public offers, from raising funds and also prohibited directors of these firms from buying, selling or dealing in the securities market till further notice. The barred companies' shares were trading 5-17 percent down. Leading the losses were shares of PG Electroplast, down 16.57 percent at 156.85 rupees and Onelife Capital, down 14.75 percent at 207.50 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)