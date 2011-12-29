Shares in seven companies include PG Electroplast,
Brooks Laboratories, RDB Rasayans, Taksheel
Solutions, Tijaria Polypipes, Onelife
Capital Advisors and Bharatiya Global Infomedia
were trading sharply lower after India's market
regulator (SEBI) has banned these companies, which recently
raised funds in initial public offers, from raising funds and
also prohibited directors of these firms from buying, selling or
dealing in the securities market till further notice. The barred
companies' shares were trading 5-17 percent down. Leading the
losses were shares of PG Electroplast, down 16.57 percent at
156.85 rupees and Onelife Capital, down 14.75 percent at 207.50
rupees.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)