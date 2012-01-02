India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
India's benchmark index can test 13,500-12,200 levels in 2012 as it has recently broken down below the key support around 16,000 level, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Indicators are pointing towards distribution, or large outflow, it said. "The on-balance-volume (OBV) has also weakened in recent weeks, pointing to distribution (selling) and increased the downside risk," said BofA in a note. In order to improve the pattern, "the Sensex must regain the 18,000 area", the bank said. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: