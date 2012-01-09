Moody's Investor Service says RBI's draft rules for adoption of Basel III rules in India are more "conservative" than BIS and are credit positive for banks. The report says that the rules reflect the RBI's policy of ensuring Indian banks have extra stress-absorption capacity if the operating environment worsens. Moody's said it expects the effect on individual banks to vary, with Central Bank of India and IDBI Bank likely to be the most affected, because both currently have core equity capital significantly below 8 percent and would face the difficult choice of either raising fresh equity capital or reducing business growth and risk weighted assets. It also expect Indian Overseas Bank, Yes Bank and State Bank of India, all of which rely heavily on Tier 2 debt capital instruments to support their total capital levels, to face pressure to strengthen their capital under the new regime. At 1:29 p.m the Bank Nifty Index was up 0.41 percent at 8489.80 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)