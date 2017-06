Shares in Alfa Laval India jumped as much as 14.07 percent after the company said its parent had offered to delist the stock at a price of 2,850 rupees per share.. On Sept. 16 Alfa Laval India said its founders, Sweden-based Alfa Laval Corporate AB, would consider voluntary delisting of its Indian business from the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. Alfa Laval trades at 10.1 times book value, highest among peers including BGR Energy, Hindustan Dorr and Thermax, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. At 11.28 a.m, its shares were up 13.12 percent at 2,680.00 rupees.