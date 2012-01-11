Shares of Indian copper smelters rose on expectations of further monetary policy easing in China and a weak rupee, two dealers said. Weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data on Tuesday accelerated share-price gains in Shanghai and Hong Kong by boosting hopes that Beijing will relax monetary policy further. . Traders said an easing could lead to a pickup in demand from top copper consumer China. "Certain copper players would have the same advantage of rupee depreciation as IT and pharma stocks," said a fund manager who oversees about 4.5 billion rupees. At 2:02 p.m, Hindalco Industries was up 5.28 percent at 129.65 rupees and Sterlite Industries was up 5 percent at 100.65 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)