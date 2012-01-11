India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares of Indian copper smelters rose on expectations of further monetary policy easing in China and a weak rupee, two dealers said. Weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data on Tuesday accelerated share-price gains in Shanghai and Hong Kong by boosting hopes that Beijing will relax monetary policy further. . Traders said an easing could lead to a pickup in demand from top copper consumer China. "Certain copper players would have the same advantage of rupee depreciation as IT and pharma stocks," said a fund manager who oversees about 4.5 billion rupees. At 2:02 p.m, Hindalco Industries was up 5.28 percent at 129.65 rupees and Sterlite Industries was up 5 percent at 100.65 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: