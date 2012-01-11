India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares of Sangam India rose as much as 7.1 percent after the company said it had received 630 million rupee project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll road collection. At 12.33 p.m, the stock was up 6.51 percent at 36 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: