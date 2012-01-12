JP Morgan expects 2012 to be positive for Indian equities and sees 15-20 percent returns despite a troubled macro environment. The investment bank says that a large part of negatives has been factored into current earnings estimates and valuations, signs of a turnaround in the policy environment and cautious investor positioning as reasons for its optimism. "A sensitivity analysis of Sensex levels versus earnings growth and valuation levels suggests limited downside and potential returns of 15-20 percent over the next year," the investment bank added. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)