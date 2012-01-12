The information technology index fell as much as 5.70 percent on Thursday, its lowest level since end-November, led by Infosys after it cut its full-year revenue outlook because of the debt crisis in Europe, its second-biggest market . "The main worry in the street will be the guide for the March quarter which is flat quarter-on-quarter. So definitely, there is a moderation in growth," Barclays said in a note on Infosys. At 10.25 a.m., shares of Infosys, Wipro , and Tata Consultancy Services were 2-6.6 percent lower. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)