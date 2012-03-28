Shares in construction company IVRCL rose as much as 4.7 percent on newspaper reports that Essel Group has acquired 10.2 percent in IVRCL through secondary market transactions and was keen to increase its stake, potentially triggering a take-over battle.

The founder Reddy family owns 11.2 percent stake in the company, according to The Economic Times. Dealers said that the low holding makes it vulnerable to any take-over attempt.

At 11.34 a.m., shares which have more than doubled year-to-date, were trading at 62.70 rupees, up 3.81 percent.

