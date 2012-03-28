US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Shares in construction company IVRCL rose as much as 4.7 percent on newspaper reports that Essel Group has acquired 10.2 percent in IVRCL through secondary market transactions and was keen to increase its stake, potentially triggering a take-over battle.
The founder Reddy family owns 11.2 percent stake in the company, according to The Economic Times. Dealers said that the low holding makes it vulnerable to any take-over attempt.
At 11.34 a.m., shares which have more than doubled year-to-date, were trading at 62.70 rupees, up 3.81 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.