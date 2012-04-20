Indian shares were flat as Reliance Industries dropped ahead of
its quarterly earnings due out later on Friday, while traders
also booked profits on recent gains in the past four-session
winning streak.
Reliance is expected to report net profit dropped
16 percent to 45 billion rupees ($865.47 million), slightly
above the 43.3 billion mean forecast from a Reuters poll of
analysts.
The country's main 30-share BSE index and the
50-share NSE index were both flat on the day.
($1 = 51.9950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)