Indian shares were flat as Reliance Industries dropped ahead of its quarterly earnings due out later on Friday, while traders also booked profits on recent gains in the past four-session winning streak.

Reliance is expected to report net profit dropped 16 percent to 45 billion rupees ($865.47 million), slightly above the 43.3 billion mean forecast from a Reuters poll of analysts.

The country's main 30-share BSE index and the 50-share NSE index were both flat on the day. ($1 = 51.9950 Indian rupees)