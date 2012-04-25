*Shares in state-run lenders Power Finance Corp Ltd (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corp were trading lower after rating agency Standard & Poor's cut their rating outlook in line with the cut in the sovereign's outlook. *The benchmark 10 year bond yield rose to as much as 8.65 percent after the S&P move and is biased up, potentially raising borrowing costs for the lenders. *"We view PFC's link to the government as very strong and its role as critical," S&P said in its release.