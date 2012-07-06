(Corrects previous closing price to 8.05/15 in first bullet point) * Indian cash rates rise to 8.30/35 percent in late afternoon trade versus its previous close of 8.05/15 percent on the back of last minute funding needs ahead of the weekend, though overall demand was still fairly low, traders say. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 152.48 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.06 percent. Volumes in the CBLO market were at 529.87 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.04 percent. * "There are a few banks who are falling short after the repo auction, hence rates have gone up but otherwise, deficit in the system has clearly narrowed to around 500 billion rupees," a senior dealer with a state run bank said. * The liquidity deficit in the banking system has narrowed sharply to around 450-500 billion rupees ($8.1-$9.0 billion) from over a trillion rupees a week ago, traders say. * Month-end government spending towards salaries, a fall of the currency in circulation, and the release of oil subsidies are some of the factors contributing to the easing cash supply, they add. * Banks have also been drawing funds from the RBI via export refinancing, also helping ease the cash crunch. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)