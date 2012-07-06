(Corrects previous closing price to 8.05/15 in first bullet
point)
* Indian cash rates rise to 8.30/35 percent in late
afternoon trade versus its previous close of 8.05/15 percent on
the back of last minute funding needs ahead of the weekend,
though overall demand was still fairly low, traders say.
* Total volumes in the call money market were at 152.48 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.06 percent. Volumes in
the CBLO market were at 529.87 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 8.04 percent.
* "There are a few banks who are falling short after the repo
auction, hence rates have gone up but otherwise, deficit in the
system has clearly narrowed to around 500 billion rupees," a
senior dealer with a state run bank said.
* The liquidity deficit in the banking system has narrowed
sharply to around 450-500 billion rupees ($8.1-$9.0 billion)
from over a trillion rupees a week ago, traders say.
* Month-end government spending towards salaries, a fall of the
currency in circulation, and the release of oil subsidies are
some of the factors contributing to the easing cash supply, they
add.
* Banks have also been drawing funds from the RBI via export
refinancing, also helping ease the cash crunch.
