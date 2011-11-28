Morgan Stanley says it sees India's GDP growth decelerating to 6.9 percent in 2012 from an earlier estimate of 7.4 percent. A combination of high and persistent inflation, slow pace of policy reforms to boost investment, graft-related investigations, weak global capital markets and economy has begun to weigh on India's growth trend, Morgan Stanley said in a note. "We expect further significant deceleration in domestic demand in the coming months," it added. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)