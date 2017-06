Gross non-performing loans of Indian banks are likely to rise three-fold to 4.6 percent by March 2014 from 2.4 percent in March 2011, said CLSA. Multiple headwinds to capital expenditure cycle in the country will adversely impact loan and fee growth of the banks. The research house expects the sector's credit growth to moderate to 16 percent over FY13. "We lower sector earning estimates for banks by 3 percent for FY12 and 9 percent for FY13 on the back of a cut in loan growth and fee growth as well as higher loan loss provisioning," said CLSA in a note. The research house remains bullish on prospects of ICICI Bank and HDFC bank and is underweight on most public sector banks except Bank of Baroda. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)