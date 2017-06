Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd rose after the company posted a better-than-expected 3 percent rise in December-quarter net profit. "IGL raised CNG prices by 1.75 rupees per kg (5.5 percent) from 31 Dec 2011 to offset rupee weakness and higher gas costs. This should bring EBITDA margins back to 5.0-5.2 rupees per standard cubic meter," Nomura said in a note. Recent strength in the rupee and weaker LNG prices would also provide relief for Indraprastha, which provides gas distribution, Nomura added. At 11:38 a.m, the stock was up 3.56 percent at 348.85 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)