Shares in Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp rose as much as 5.06 percent after the company reported its December-quarter net profit grew 23 percent. Revenue from its manufactured fertiliser segment rose 155 percent, helped by improved availability of phosphoric acid, the company said in a statement. At 3:07 p.m, the stock was up 4.04 percent at 137.65 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)