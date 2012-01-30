Shares of mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd turned positive and rose as much as 4.8 percent to its 52-week high after the company said it recorded a 44 percent surge in its December quarter net profit to 3.06 billion rupees. The market was expecting LIC housing to post net profit in the range of 2.4-2.6 billion rupees, dealers said. At 2.01 p.m., shares were up 1.7 percent at 256.25 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)