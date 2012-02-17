Shares in engineering solutions provider Voltas Ltd were trading lower after broking house CLSA downgraded the stock to 'sell' from 'underperform', dealers said. Voltas on Tuesday posted a loss of 1.15 billion rupees for the December quarter due to an 'onerous' contract worth 2.77 billion rupees in Qatar which escalated its costs. At 12.23 p.m., shares were down 3.14 percent at 108.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)