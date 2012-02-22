Citigroup has downgraded Indian refiner Essar Oil to 'neutral' from 'buy' and slashed its earnings per share forecast, saying there is heightened risk caused by a court ruling on tax liability. "We cut our EPS sharply, from 11.78 rupees to 1.03 rupees for FY13, to account for ceasing of sales tax benefit and lower gross refining margin assumptions," the U.S. bank said in a note. It also cut its target price to 69 rupees from 120 rupees. At 10:13 a.m., Essar shares were down 0.3 percent at 68.15 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)