Deutsche bank has cut exposure to consumer discretionary (stocks such as Titan Industries, and VIP Industries ) and staples (stocks such as ITC and Hindustan Unilever ) in its model portfolio, as it expects higher taxes and controlled expenditure on populist schemes in the federal budget for FY13 to curtail domestic consumption modestly. "Terms of trade may shift from rural to urban India, albeit temporarily," said the bank in a note. The government may increase its focus on plan expenditure on projects aimed at reviving capital formation, particularly to roads, railways and irrigation, it said. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)