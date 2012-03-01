UPDATE 2-Cooling food prices send India's retail inflation to lowest since 2012
* RBI remain worried about core inflation, fiscal slippages (Adds more details, industrial output figures, quotes)
Shares of DLF Ltd, India's largest listed property developer, fell as much as 12.85 percent after Canadian investment research firm Veritas said in a report that the stock was worth about 100 rupees "in a best case scenario", traders said. DLF shares, which closed at 226.5 rupees on Wednesday, were down 5.9 percent in late trading after hitting a low of 197.15 rupees. Veritas described DLF as an "organization under duress" and said it had no credible plan to de-lever a balance sheet that was "stretched to the limit". "DLF is worth INR 100/share ($U.S. 2.04), less than half its current stock price of INR 226.9 ($4.62), from its core operations and investments," Veritas said in a note. A DLF representative said the company did not comment on research reports. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 1.01 pct (Updates to open)