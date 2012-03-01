Shares of DLF Ltd, India's largest listed property developer, fell as much as 12.85 percent after Canadian investment research firm Veritas said in a report that the stock was worth about 100 rupees "in a best case scenario", traders said. DLF shares, which closed at 226.5 rupees on Wednesday, were down 5.9 percent in late trading after hitting a low of 197.15 rupees. Veritas described DLF as an "organization under duress" and said it had no credible plan to de-lever a balance sheet that was "stretched to the limit". "DLF is worth INR 100/share ($U.S. 2.04), less than half its current stock price of INR 226.9 ($4.62), from its core operations and investments," Veritas said in a note. A DLF representative said the company did not comment on research reports. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ted Kerr)