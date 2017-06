Shares in Indian retailers Pantaloon Retail, Shopper's Stop and Trent extended their fall for the second day on Wednesday, as a setback for the country's ruling Congress party in state elections is expected to further delay plans to open up the retail sector to foreign supermarkets, dealers said. Pantaloon, Shopper's Stop and Trent were down by 1.7-4 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)